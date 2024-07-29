Hartlepool Borough Council given more time to influence £20m town regeneration plan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool was one of 55 towns selected by the government to be part of its Long Term Plan for Towns last year.
The programme aims to support regeneration in town centres through providing greater community and stakeholder involvement in investment in local priorities.
It will provide £20 million in capital and revenue funding support to Hartlepool over the coming years, in addition to investment already received through programmes such as the Town Deal and the Levelling Up Fund.
Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs had embarked on comprehensive community-led consultation to help ensure the areas it serves are at the centre of the programme.
However the outgoing government had stipulated a 10-year vision statement and three-year investment plan had to be submitted by August 1, which the council and partners felt did not give enough time to fully involve residents.
This was particularly the case as the council had to pause its public consultation due to countrywide restrictions in the run-up to local and national elections.
The issue was raised by councillors at the latest meeting of the economic growth and regeneration committee.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, committee chair, said they were “delighted” the government has suspended the August deadline, as the council seeks to put communities at the “heart of driving lasting change” with the programme.
She added: “We now have proper time to help work towards that.”
Cllr Hargreaves recently wrote to Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner over the issue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.