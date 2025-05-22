Hartlepool Borough Council's new deputy leader has declared it an "honour" to take the role and stressed Labour are aiming to "make things better" for residents.

Labour’s Councillor Martin Scarborough was elected as the new deputy council leader at the local authority’s annual meeting.

Cllr Scarborough, who is a solicitor, said it was “an honour” to be named deputy leader of the council and the Labour group, adding their aim is “to make a positive difference to people’s lives”.

Councillor Martin Scarborough is the new deputy leader of Hartlepool Borough Council. Picture by FRANK REID

He continued: “Hopefully I’ll be able to add something to the ruling Labour group and help with our ambitions which are to try and make things better for the residents of Hartlepool.

“That’s really what we’re trying to do and what we think we’ve started doing over the first 12 months. But there is still a long way to go.”

At the annual meeting it was confirmed Labour’s Cllr Brenda Harrison is continuing as council leader after first taking the position a year ago while Cllr Carole Thompson will remain ceremonial mayor and chair of council.

Cllr Thompson therefore proposed there was “no need” to adjourn the meeting to allow a mayoral investiture ceremony to be held, which was pencilled in for Thursday, May 22.

This was agreed with no dissent and the ceremonial mayor noted it will be “saving the council £2,000 by combining these two meetings”.

The new deputy mayor is Labour’s Cllr Quewone Bailey-Fleet, with her party colleague Cllr Melanie Morley, who previously held the position, named the new children’s services committee chair.

The only other change to committee chair positions sees Labour councillor Moss Boddy succeed Cllr Feeney as planning committee chair.

It means Cllr Pamela Hargreaves continues as the chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee and Cllr Karen Oliver remains chair of the neighbourhood services committee.

Cllr Gary Allen will again serve as chair of the adult and community based services committee and Cllr Martin Dunbar continues as chair of the licensing committee.

Independent Union councillor and former leader Shane Moore remains chair of the council’s audit and governance committee.