Hartlepool Borough Council passes motion to suspend blue badge holder parking charges pending engagement with disabled community

Parking charges for blue badge holders in council car parks are to be suspended pending engagement with the disabled community over issues they face.
By Nic Marko
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST

A motion was put forward by the Labour group at the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council, on Thursday, July 13, following talks with the town’s Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP).

Councillors said the organisation had highlighted a number of issues, particularly around the accessibility of ticket machines, and they have a duty to ensure all residents can access such services.

The motion was therefore raised to “suspend blue badge parking charges in council car parks until such time as proper engagement with the disabled community can take place”.

A ticket machine in Waldon Street car park. Picture by FRANK REID
A ticket machine in Waldon Street car park. Picture by FRANK REID
It added the issues highlighted would also need to be addressed to the “satisfaction” of those with disabilities before charges were reinstated.

Labour’s Cllr Ben Clayton, proposing the move, said he found there was “widespread dissatisfaction” over the current situation after speaking to the CLIP.

He added: “We’ve got disabled residents who physically cannot reach the parking meters.”

Conservative Cllr Mike Young, council leader, noted officers had found out of their 60 pay and display parking stations across the area, five were in need of amendments to aid accessibility.

He said: “I think that work should probably start around August time, so those five meters which are not accessible, should be repaired or replaced at that point.”

He added payments can also be made on mobile phones using “RingGo”, although councillors raised concerns this method could involve an additional small “convenience charge”.

The initial motion was ultimately passed in full by majority vote.

