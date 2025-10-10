Councillor Melanie Morley, left, and Hartlepool Borough Council's new executive director of children's services Alison Sutherland.

A council has welcomed the new executive director of its “outstanding” children’s services department.

Alison Sutherland says “together we can achieve great things” as she begins her new role at Hartlepool Borough Council.

She takes over from John Macilwraith, who has been interim director since Sally Robinson’s departure in May.

The department was rated “outstanding” by Ofsted last year.

For the past two years Alison was head of support at The Promise Scotland, a non-statutory company established by Scottish Ministers to support children, with a special focus on those who have experienced care.

Prior to that she was head of service for children, families and justice at North Ayrshire Council and before that was a headteacher of two secondary schools.

Councillor Melanie Morley, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “We are tremendously excited to welcome Alison to the council.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience in children’s services and shares our ambition for Hartlepool and our determination to ensure that all our young people get the support and encouragement they need to flourish and achieve their very best.

“I look forward to working closely with her to ensure that a service already rated ‘outstanding’ continues to grow and excel even further.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Sally Robinson for her exceptional contribution to children’s services in Hartlepool and to thank John Macilwraith for his excellent work as interim director.”

Alison, who was born in Paisley, Scotland, said: “It was an exceptional achievement for children’s services to be rated ‘outstanding’ and I want to build on that so that we continue to grow and continue to be outstanding in every sense.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out and about, including visiting schools and children’s homes, getting to know all our fantastic children’s services team and our young people. Together we can achieve great things.

“I’m particularly passionate about building trusted relationships and inclusive environments so that young people can thrive and reach their full potential, breaking down any barriers they may face.

“I want to ensure that – whatever their background, abilities and interests - we have something to offer all our young people and we support, encourage and inspire them to be the very best they can be.”