Council chiefs in Hartlepool are celebrating after winning a top regional culture award for the town's hosting of the Tall Ships Races.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s team which organised the event won the Arts Council Award for its creative, music and heritage programme at the Tall Ships Races 2023.

The event attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors over four days in July, with more than 100 performers on display.

The judges for the prize, which was handed out as part of the 16th North East Culture Awards, praised the programme as “brilliantly diverse.”

From left, participation and strategy manager Daniel Garthwaite, music programmer Andy Kelly, head of service (heritage and open spaces) Sarah Scarr, head of Service Active and Creative Hartlepool Ian Gardiner and creative programmer Stella Hall receive the award from Arts Council England regional director Jane Tarr.

Special mentions were given to Jonny Hannah’s colourful year-long project and exhibition Shipbuilders and Fisherfolk which, they said, had engaged with many Hartlepool residents and local venues.

“The programme in its entirety brought to life Hartlepool’s past and present to shine a light on its bright, creative future,” judges said.

Gemma Ptak, council Tall Ships event director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this significant regional award.

“It reflects the skill, professionalism, hard work and time spent by so many people from within the council, across the town and beyond in putting together and delivering an ambitious programme which proved popular with both local residents and visitors from further afield.”

The Auckland Shanty Singers entertain the crowds in the History Quay during the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

She also passed on her thanks to “everyone who contributed to this success.”

More than 400 nominations were submitted across 12 categories for this year’s awards and the winners were announced at a ceremony at The Fire Station, in Sunderland.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “I don’t think we will ever forget the amazing four days that were The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023.

“It was a truly fantastic event from start to finish, and the creative, music and heritage programme was key to that.

“My congratulations go to everyone involved on winning this award, it is well deserved.”

An evaluation carried out by independent organisation Spirul found the event had a “total economic impact” of £12,531,633 for the Hartlepool economy and that 300,000 visits were made during the four days.