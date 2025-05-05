Hartlepool borough councillor will 'continue to fulfil' responsibilities after moving 60 miles south

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool councillor said a "recent" move around 60 miles away "has not impacted" his ability to represent constituents and he will "continue to fulfil" his responsibilities.

Conservative Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells was first elected to Hartlepool Borough Council in the 2022 local elections in the Rural West ward and has held his seat ever since.

However, it is now understood he has moved to York.

Speaking to the Mail, Cllr Martin-Wells said: “I can confirm that I no longer reside in the Rural West ward. My recent move has not impacted my ability to represent my constituents.

“I continue to be available and to be contacted in precisely the same way as I did when I lived in the ward.

“I will continue to fulfil my responsibilities to my residents like I have over the last three years and I look forward to doing so.”

He added: “I can confirm that I’ve never taken any expenses above my allowance throughout my term of office and I will not in the future.”

Cllr Martin-Wells also reiterated it will not affect “my ability to perform my role”.

After being elected to the council in 2022, Cllr Martin-Wells served as the chair of the local authority’s licensing committee in 2022-23 and then as chair of the economic growth and regeneration committee in 2023-24.

In the most recent municipal year of 2024-25 he sat on the planning committee as well as attending full council meetings.

His seat is one of 12 due to be up for election next May in the 2026 Hartlepool local polls in line with the council’s ‘elections by thirds’ system it currently has in place.

The Electoral Commission states for an individual to be able to stand as a candidate at a local government election in England they must have been registered to vote in the area or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least 12 months before the election.

However, there are no rules around where a sitting councillor is able to live during their time in office.

The other two councillors representing the Rural West ward on the local authority are Conservatives Cllr Mike Young and Cllr Scott Reeve.