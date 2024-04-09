Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent councillor Paddy Brown has been on the local authority since 2018, initially serving the Jesmond ward before being re-elected to represent Throston in 2021 following boundary changes.

Over the last year he has served as deputy council leader as part of a Conservative and independent coalition as well as being chair of the planning committee.

Yet he has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election when his term comes to an end in May after experiencing “very bad health” issues last year.

He said: “There is nothing like a good dollop of bad health to make you rethink life.

“Although I’m okay now, I just decided I was going to do different things.”

Cllr Brown was also previously leader of the Labour group from May 2019 until he left the party in December 2020.

He said he “enjoyed” his time on the council, with highlights including helping residents in his ward, working as chair of the planning committee and playing his part in bringing forward the new Highlight Leisure Centre development.

However, Cllr Brown admitted, despite his best efforts, that he believes it is “very difficult for anyone to make a massive difference” as a councillor and highlighted the budget issues councils face.

He added: “Helping residents is always a joy, but the problem you’ve got is because of the lack of funding, for every one you manage to help, there are so many others.

“I always tried to sit on a fair few committees because the decision making I think is one thing a councillor can do that makes a difference.”

He thanked residents for their “tremendous” support and also praised council officers for their hard work and bringing “phenomenal” events such as Tall Ships to Hartlepool.

Looking forward, he has set up a Community Interest Company called Community Freedom, which provides motorhome and campervan hire and uses any profits to give free holidays to disadvantaged children.