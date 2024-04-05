List of candidates published standing for election to Hartlepool Borough Council on May 2
and live on Freeview channel 276
12 seats on Hartlepool Borough Council are up for election on Thursday, May 2, with one councillor being voted in for each ward in the borough.
Among those up for re-election are current independent councillors Jim Lindridge and Sue Little, who have served as committee chairs for children’s services and neighbourhood services respectively over the past year.
The statement of persons nominated confirms current deputy council leader, independent Throston ward councillor Paddy Brown, will not be standing for re-election.
The 48 candidates and their wards are:
BURN VALLEY
Graham Harrison (Reform UK)
John Hays (Independent)
Corinne Male (Labour and Co-operative Party)
David Nicholson (Conservative Party)
DE BRUCE
Ian Glass (Conservative Party)
Michael Jorgeson (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Trevor Rogan (Reform UK)
FENS AND GREATHAM
Jim Lindridge (Independent)
Marc Owens (Conservative Party)
Tony Richardson (Independent)
Owen Riddle (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Peter Tylee (Reform UK)
FOGGY FURZE
Chris Groves (Conservative Party)
Vivienne Neville (Heritage Party)
Leah Stead (Reform UK)
Carole Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party)
HART
Stuart Campbell (Independent)
Tom Cassidy (Conservative Party)
Amanda Napper (Reform UK)
Pauline Phillips (Independent)
Aaron Roy (Labour and Co-operative Party)
HEADLAND AND HARBOUR
Brian Cowie (Conservative Party)
Scott Gaiety (Independent)
Drew Murley (Reform UK)
John Nelson (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Rob Stevenson (Independent)
MANOR HOUSE
Katherine Cook (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Bob Eagleton (Independent)
Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party)
Stephen Wright (Reform UK)
ROSSMERE
Quewone Bailey-Fleet (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Tracy Connolly (Reform UK)
Marley Haggan (Conservative Party)
RURAL WEST
Stephen Ashfield (Green Party)
Angela Jackson (Reform UK)
Scott Reeve (Conservative Party)
Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party)
SEATON
Morgan Barker (Conservative Party)
David Innes (Labour Party)
Sue Little (Independent)
Paul Manley (Reform UK)
Stuart Williams (Green Party)
THROSTON
Alec Gough (Reform UK)
Richie Hughes (Conservative Party)
Martin Scarborough (Labour and Co-operative Party)
VICTORIA
John Fleet (Reform UK)
Veronica Nicholson (Conservative Party)
Christopher Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party)
The local authority is made up of 36 elected representatives and is currently led by a coalition between independent and Conservative councillors.
Labour lost out on winning control of Hartlepool Borough Council at last year’s local elections after losing one ward by just three votes.