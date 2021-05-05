The 16 candidates currently standing in the Hartlepool by-election.
Hartlepool by-election: Odds on Conservative victory slashed again as Labour price drifts

Voters can finally choose a new Hartlepool MP when polling takes place for the town's Parliamentary by-election on May 6.

Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 6:48 pm

So what do the bookmakers think about the chances of each of the 16 candidates come Thursday? Here are the latest odds courtesy of William Hill. Please note that prices may fluctuate.

1. 500-1: Hilton Dawson (North East Party)

Mr Dawson, formerly Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, helped launch the North East Party in 2014 and says: “I come to this election out of principle, to make the case for devolved democracy and fair taxation.”

2. 500-1: Nick Delves (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Mr Delves, also known as The Incredible Flying Brick, says: "I think we want to move the Houses of Parliament up to Hartlepool because that would make Parliament a more friendly place."

3. 500-1: Gemma Evans (Women's Equality Party)

Ms Evans says domestic violence is a “huge, huge problem” nationwide and is calling on authorities to be held to account to help ensure victims' safety, adding: "“Harassment and violence is just something that all women are experiencing and we’ve just had enough.”

4. 500-1: Steve Jack (Freedom Alliance)

Mr Jack, who has opposed lockdowns during the pandemic, says: "“I feel privileged to be able to campaign for the rights of Hartlepudlians in this election. I will do my utmost to bring freedom back to this proud and spirited part of the country.”

