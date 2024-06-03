Hartlepool can be 'powerhouse' in Labour's clean energy revolution says Ed Miliband on visit to EDF power station
Labour’s shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband praised the EDF nuclear power station’s workforce and the site’s importance to Hartlepool after a tour on Monday, June 3.
He talked about the possibility of its lifespan being extended under a Labour government and how the town could play a key role in contributing to the party’s clean energy plans.
Mr Miliband said: “I think this power station is a great tribute to the people of Hartlepool because you have got an incredibly committed workforce which is helping to power our country.”
He said he has spoken to Labour’s candidate for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, about the prospect of extending the power station’s life and for new nuclear in the borough.
Energy company X-energy is hoping to develop a new trailblazing nuclear plan, using advanced modular reactor (AMR) technology, on land near the power station, and in April was awarded £3.34m from the government towards further development of the plans.
But Mr Miliband said there had been little progress by the Government since Hartlepool was identified as a potential site for new nuclear development in 2009 when he was energy secretary.
He said: “What I know is that Hartlepool has an incredible future in clean energy with Great British Energy, our new publicly owned energy company.
"I think Hartlepool can be a powerhouse for the clean energy revolution to bring good jobs, lower bills and energy security to our country.”
Mr Brash said he would be “banging on Mr Miliband’s door” for new nuclear investment in Hartlepool, should both get into office.
"Hartlepool’s nuclear power station represents a third of our economic footprint,” said Mr Brash. “We’ve had 14 years, no new investment.
"It’s going to be different under a Labour government. I’ll be championing for Hartlepool.”
The Conservative candidate for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, responded to Labour by saying: "From 2009 to 2021 Hartlepool had Labour MPs. No Labour MP was able to do anything for our Power Station before I was elected in 2021.
"Since 2021, I have been pushing for Hartlepool to lead the new British nuclear revolution. We have fought for the future of our Power Station and secured an extension to the life of the existing Power Station until 2026.
"Recently, we had a huge breakthrough. Through working closely with x-energy and the Minister for Nuclear in Westminster, the Conservative Government awarded £3.34 million towards a proposed AMR plant on the site of Hartlepool’s Nuclear Power Plant.
"Securing an AMR for Hartlepool has been one of my priorities for the three years I've been MP, and I’m tired of others who have ignored it for so long attempting to steal the credit."
