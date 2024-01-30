Hartlepool car parking charges may rise as three free parking periods may be axed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council has outlined how town centre parking tariffs have remained unchanged for more than 12 years with no additional inflationary increase applied throughout this period.

However the “cost of running the service, maintaining the sites and the associated enforcement costs have increased considerably during this time”, according to a report from local authority officers.

As a result of this, the neighbourhood services committee on Monday, February 5, will discuss proposals to increase the hourly parking charges at all council-managed town centre parking sites by 10p.

Charges at public car parks may rise with certain free parking periods axed.

An additional report going to the same meeting also considers the removal of promotions which offer free parking after 3pm, which is available in a selected number of town centre car parks, and free parking every Saturday in December.

It is also proposed to remove free parking on Sundays in the town centre.

However, this would be subject to a statutory legal process, including consultation.

Parking charges on Sundays have already been applicable for a number of years in Seaton Carew.

Reports from council officers ahead of the meeting state “the budget challenges the local authority now faces has resulted in a review as to whether such ongoing support can continue” for the parking promotions.

Any additional income generated by the removal of the three subsidised schemes will be used to “offset the current budget shortfall for this particular service area”.