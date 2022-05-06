Labour won seven out of 13 available seats on Hartlepool Borough Council and the Conservatives five, with the Tories increasing their share as the largest party from 12 to 14.

The remaining available seat was won by council leader and Hartlepool Independent Union candidate Shane Moore who was re-elected to serve Headland and Harbour ward for the next four years.

It means there is unlikely to be any major changes to the ruling coalition between the Conservatives, Independent Union and a number of Independent councillors.

He was not at the election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre, but Conservative group leader on the council Cllr Mike Young said: “It is going to be investigated by the Conservative Party and will be dealt with at a higher level and we await the outcome.”

Following ‘Partygate’ and the cost of living crisis, a number of Conservative local election candidates asked voters not to punish the party for “mistakes made in Westminster”, in their campaign leaflets.

Cllr Young added of the party’s results: “It has been a really good night, a few shocks in what has been a very, very hard campaign.”

Labour members celebrated winning seven of the 13 available seats.

One swing for the Tories was in Fens and Greatham ward which saw Bob Buchan win the seat from Labour’s Jennifer Elliott.

It was a straight rematch of last year, and for a second successive year went to a recount.

Cllr Buchan said: “I’m very pleased to be councillor for Fens and Greatham and I will work very hard for my residents as I have always done in the past.”

President of Hartlepool Conservative Association Ray Martin-Wells added: "[The council] will still be a coalition, we will happily work with our independent colleagues to form a coalition to run Hartlepool.

“Our plans are to try to attract as much investment as we possibly can,”

Cllr Moore said of his re-election: “I’m really over the moon that people in Headland and Harbour ward have put their trust in me for another four years and I promise to deliver on that trust.

"The overall make up of the council is pretty much unchanged.”

He said the council will now concentrate on regenerating Hartlepool town centre, prepare for next year’s Tall Ships and the new Highlight leisure facility on the marina.

Labour sought to regain ground in Hartlepool after admitting they received a “kicking” in last year’s local elections and by-election which went to the Tories for the first time in 57 years.

They lost Fens and Greatham but Melanie Morley gained Foggy Furze from Independent and coalition member Darren Price, and retained six other seats.

Labour group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison said: “We have lost a very good councillor in Jennifer Elliott which is a big disappointment but we have also gained a ward which was the first Labour gain in the North East.

"I am quite hopeful for the future.”

The results were announced shortly after 1am on Friday.

The results for each of the 12 wards are below with the successful candidates in bold:

Burn Valley

Jonathan Brash (Labour) 1183

James Brewer (Conservative) 531

De Bruce

Rachel Creevy (Labour) 723

Tony Mann (Independent) 95

David Normandale (Conservative) 377

Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement) 203

Fens and Greatham

Bob Buchan (Conservative) 964

Jennifer Elliott (Labour) 922

Foggy Furze

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 82

Melanie Morley (Labour) 631

Julie Mary Normandale (Conservative) 391

Darren Price (Independent) 490

Hart

Sam Lee (Independent) 448

John Leedham (Conservative) 637

Cameron Sharp (Labour) 562

Headland & Harbour

Tom Bird (Conservative) 326

Shane Moore (Hartlepool Independent Union) 683

Carole Thompson (Labour) 540

Manor House

Robert Darby (Conservative) 338

Pamela Hargreaves (Labour) 612

Donna Hotham (Independent) 138

Steve Wright (Reform UK) 131

Rossmere

Moss Boddy (Labour) 503

Jaime Horton (Independent) 366

Marc Owens (Conservative) 268

Steve Sandick (Reform UK) 43

Rural West (2 Seats due to the recent death of the Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes)

Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservative) 1188

Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats) 331

Scott Reeve (Conservative) 1144

Darab Rezai (Independent) 496

John Irving Tait (The North East Party) 191

Malcolm Walker (Labour) 626

Seaton

Gordon Cranney (Conservative) 944

Martin Dunbar (Labour) 460

Glynis Jones (Reform UK) 295

Throston

Morgan Barker (Conservative) 339

Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) 406

Amy Prince (Labour) 765

Victoria

Gary Allen (Labour & Co-operative Party) 789

Jane Reeve (Conservative) 375

Trevor Rogan (Hartlepool Independent Union) 146