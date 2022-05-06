Labour won seven out of 13 available seats on Hartlepool Borough Council and the Conservatives five, with the Tories increasing their share as the largest party from 12 to 14.
The remaining available seat was won by council leader and Hartlepool Independent Union candidate Shane Moore who was re-elected to serve Headland and Harbour ward for the next four years.
It means there is unlikely to be any major changes to the ruling coalition between the Conservatives, Independent Union and a number of Independent councillors.
In Seaton, Conservative candidate Gordon Cranny was re-elected just hours after it was revealed that he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating in court last week.
He was not at the election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre, but Conservative group leader on the council Cllr Mike Young said: “It is going to be investigated by the Conservative Party and will be dealt with at a higher level and we await the outcome.”
Following ‘Partygate’ and the cost of living crisis, a number of Conservative local election candidates asked voters not to punish the party for “mistakes made in Westminster”, in their campaign leaflets.
Cllr Young added of the party’s results: “It has been a really good night, a few shocks in what has been a very, very hard campaign.”
One swing for the Tories was in Fens and Greatham ward which saw Bob Buchan win the seat from Labour’s Jennifer Elliott.
It was a straight rematch of last year, and for a second successive year went to a recount.
Cllr Buchan said: “I’m very pleased to be councillor for Fens and Greatham and I will work very hard for my residents as I have always done in the past.”
President of Hartlepool Conservative Association Ray Martin-Wells added: "[The council] will still be a coalition, we will happily work with our independent colleagues to form a coalition to run Hartlepool.
“Our plans are to try to attract as much investment as we possibly can,”
Cllr Moore said of his re-election: “I’m really over the moon that people in Headland and Harbour ward have put their trust in me for another four years and I promise to deliver on that trust.
"The overall make up of the council is pretty much unchanged.”
He said the council will now concentrate on regenerating Hartlepool town centre, prepare for next year’s Tall Ships and the new Highlight leisure facility on the marina.
Labour sought to regain ground in Hartlepool after admitting they received a “kicking” in last year’s local elections and by-election which went to the Tories for the first time in 57 years.
They lost Fens and Greatham but Melanie Morley gained Foggy Furze from Independent and coalition member Darren Price, and retained six other seats.
Labour group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison said: “We have lost a very good councillor in Jennifer Elliott which is a big disappointment but we have also gained a ward which was the first Labour gain in the North East.
"I am quite hopeful for the future.”
The results were announced shortly after 1am on Friday.
The results for each of the 12 wards are below with the successful candidates in bold:
Burn Valley
Jonathan Brash (Labour) 1183
James Brewer (Conservative) 531
De Bruce
Rachel Creevy (Labour) 723
Tony Mann (Independent) 95
David Normandale (Conservative) 377
Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement) 203
Fens and Greatham
Bob Buchan (Conservative) 964
Jennifer Elliott (Labour) 922
Foggy Furze
Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) 82
Melanie Morley (Labour) 631
Julie Mary Normandale (Conservative) 391
Darren Price (Independent) 490
Hart
Sam Lee (Independent) 448
John Leedham (Conservative) 637
Cameron Sharp (Labour) 562
Headland & Harbour
Tom Bird (Conservative) 326
Shane Moore (Hartlepool Independent Union) 683
Carole Thompson (Labour) 540
Manor House
Robert Darby (Conservative) 338
Pamela Hargreaves (Labour) 612
Donna Hotham (Independent) 138
Steve Wright (Reform UK) 131
Rossmere
Moss Boddy (Labour) 503
Jaime Horton (Independent) 366
Marc Owens (Conservative) 268
Steve Sandick (Reform UK) 43
Rural West (2 Seats due to the recent death of the Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Brenda Loynes)
Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservative) 1188
Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats) 331
Scott Reeve (Conservative) 1144
Darab Rezai (Independent) 496
John Irving Tait (The North East Party) 191
Malcolm Walker (Labour) 626
Seaton
Gordon Cranney (Conservative) 944
Martin Dunbar (Labour) 460
Glynis Jones (Reform UK) 295
Throston
Morgan Barker (Conservative) 339
Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) 406
Amy Prince (Labour) 765
Victoria
Gary Allen (Labour & Co-operative Party) 789
Jane Reeve (Conservative) 375
Trevor Rogan (Hartlepool Independent Union) 146
Turnout was 28.16%.