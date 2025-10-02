Councillors have tonight unanimously agreed to strip former Hartlepool MP Peter Mandelson of his freedom of the town honour over the scandal of his links to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A motion to officially withdraw the Honorary Freedom of the Borough which was granted to Lord Mandelson in 2010 was put forward by Labour councillors at a meeting of the full Hartlepool Borough Council on Thursday.

It came after Keir Starmer sacked Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the United States last month when emails revealed the depth of his relationship with paedophile financier Epstein and continued support even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The motion put forward by Labour councillors noted "such an association is fundamentally incompatible with the values and dignity" of the Freedom of the Borough honour.

Peter Mandelson was given the Freedom of the Borough in 2010. Photo: PA

Labour's Cllr Brenda Harrison, speaking at the meeting, said her group had come “to a unanimous decision on this as soon as the news broke."

She added: "We haven't followed any examples of other people doing anything, it was a decision we made straight away. I think it's the right thing to do."

The approval of the motion means the council will rescind the Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool previously awarded to Lord Mandelson, with the chief executive instructed to update the official records of the borough accordingly.

A public statement will also be issued to explain the council’s decision, affirming its "commitment to safeguarding the dignity of civic honours."

The motion noted the Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool is the "highest civic honour the council can bestow" and it "must be preserved for individuals who uphold standards of conduct befitting its dignity."

It was revealed last month that Hartlepool’s Labour Group had agreed to submit the motion, with Cllr Harrison writing to Lord Mandelson to explain the action being taken and the reason why.

Lord Mandelson, who was Hartlepool’s Labour MP from 1992 to 2004, was reported to have urged Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and told him “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Earlier he admitted he “continued my association with him for too long”.