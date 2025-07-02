Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash abstained in a vote on controversial welfare reforms, saying he remains “concerned” about the impact to disabled people.

A total of 49 Labour MPs rebelled against the Prime Minister and voted against the Welfare Reform Bill in Parliament on Tuesday evening.

Overall, MPs backed the Government’s proposed welfare payments reforms for sick and disabled people, but only after significant concessions including shelving plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (PIP).

The legislation cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by 335 votes to 260.

But Labour MP Mr Brash said he remains concerned about the “rushed” handling of the reforms and did not support the bill by abstaining.

He said: “I have been clear from the outset that I could not and would not support cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which would have had a devastating impact on many disabled people, including constituents in Hartlepool.

“Alongside colleagues, I made it clear to the Government that I was prepared to vote against the Bill if these cuts remained.

“Faced with the prospect of defeat, the Government was forced to concede over the weekend, announcing that it would protect payments for all current disabled claimants.

“However, it quickly became clear that the Bill still faced serious opposition.”

Mr Brash says he and other colleagues continued to lobby for all disability cuts to be removed from the bill.

He added: “I remain concerned about the lack of clarity and the way this process has been handled.

“Reforms that affect disabled people’s lives must be developed through proper consultation, with compassion and care, not rushed changes and last minute reversals.

“I could not support a Bill developed in this way, but I also recognise that the most harmful proposals, those I was prepared to vote against, have now been removed.

“I will continue to press the Government to protect those in genuine need and ensure that future reforms are built on evidence, respect and decency.

"Once we have a final version of the Bill, I reserve the right to vote against it at Third Reading if it does not meet those standards.”