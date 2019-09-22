Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill suspended amid sexual harassment allegation
A Labour MP has had the whip withdrawn and his party membership suspended amid allegations he sexually harassed a woman.
It is understood the party is investigating Mike Hill, the MP for Hartlepool, over a complaint he had made unwanted advances to a woman who worked in the Commons until this year.
A Labour Party spokesperson told the PA news agency: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the Party's rules and procedures.
"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole. We cannot comment on individual complaints."
The Labour party now operates a helpline dedicated to sexual harassment allegations.
News of the investigation emerged at the start the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.
The Mail has been unable to contact Mr Hill or Labour North for a comment.