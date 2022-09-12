Mrs Mortimer was at West Minster Hall on Monday morning where members of both Houses of Parliament expressed their condolences and the King responded.

Speaking from a gilded lectern, he promised to “faithfully to follow” the example of his mother and said he was “deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence.”

He said they “touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the Queen, meant to us all”.

King Charles III at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of the Queen. Picture PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later, the King flew to Scotland to lead a procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral.

Mrs Mortimer said on her social media: “It was a great privilege to attend the presentation of the address in Westminster Hall this morning on behalf of you all.

"Last night I sang our National Anthem, God Save the King, for the first time at Evensong in St Margaret’s. It was an honour to sing it the second time in the presence of the new King and Queen Consort.”

At the weekend, Mrs Mortimer paid tribute to the Queen on behalf of Hartlepool in a special sitting of the House of Commons.

She described her as a head of state and leader, but also an animal lover and “country woman”.