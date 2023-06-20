Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer reveals why she abstained from vote on Boris Johnson 'Partygate' report

MPs voted on Monday to approve the Commons privileges committee’s report into Boris Johnson and his statements to the house on Partygate.

The report followed a year-long inquiry and found the former Prime Minister repeatedly misled parliament about lockdown parties at Downing Street.

It was endorsed by 354 votes to seven although around 225 Conservative MPs were absent for the vote, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hartlepool’s MP Jill Mortimer.

Boris Johnson visits Hartlepool to congratulate Jill Mortimer following her 2021 by-election victory .

Posting on social media, Mrs Mortimer said her “abstention” from the vote was due to her attending a “round table” in Westminster to discuss the potential for Advanced Modular Reactor technology at Hartlepool Power Station.

She said: “For those expressing dissatisfaction at my abstention from yesterday’s vote regarding the privileges committee report, I was attending this significantly important event at the time.

“I am sure the majority of my constituents would much prefer I got on with my role of supporting businesses and lobbying to bring investment and jobs to Hartlepool.”

She noted X-Energy, EDF and other stakeholders were in attendance for the power station discussions.

Mrs Mortimer added: “It is vitally important that we protect this industry and the jobs it provides.”

Mr Johnson had visited Hartlepool on several occasions in the run up to the 2021 by-election held in the town, which saw Mrs Mortimer elected as MP with a majority of almost 7,000.