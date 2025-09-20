This is a game-changer for Hartlepool. Since being elected as your MP, I’ve been working flat out with X-energy, Centrica and Government ministers to bring the future of clean nuclear power right here to our town.

And this week, I’m proud to say: we’ve done it. In a historic UK–US deal, Centrica and X-Energy have reached agreement with the Government to build a new fleet of Advanced Modular Reactors, the next generation of nuclear power, in the UK.

And I’ve ensured that Hartlepool has been chosen as the very first site in the country. That means our town will be the birthplace of Britain’s nuclear future.

The first reactors will be here in our town, putting Hartlepool at the forefront of the nation’s clean energy revolution.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash pictured at Hartlepool Power Station.

It will deliver billions of pounds of investment directly into our local economy, with thousands of high-quality jobs for local people.

For decades Hartlepool has powered Britain. Our nuclear power station has been central to that proud story.

While it is due to close in 2028, this new project means we won’t be left behind. Instead, we’ll be stepping up to an even bigger role.

Hartlepool will not just continue to power the country, but lead it. Let’s be clear: this is no small announcement.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

A full rollout could mean up to six gigawatts of clean power nationwide, enough to supply 14 million homes and generate at least £40 billion in economic activity. But it all begins here with Hartlepool.

We are the starting point for this national fleet and the rest of the country will follow our lead. And the benefits won’t stop at energy.

This deal means apprenticeships for our young people, skills programmes to build careers here at home and contracts for local firms up and down the supply chain.

Hartlepool businesses will be part of building Britain’s energy future, creating opportunities that will last for generations.

I fought hard to make sure our town was first in line because Hartlepool has the talent, the track record and the ambition to deliver. Now we’ve got the investment to match.

Hartlepool isn’t just back on the map. We are setting the course for the whole country.

The future of Britain’s energy begins here in Hartlepool.