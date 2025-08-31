For too long Hartlepool was ignored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westminster politicians looked the other way, big investors passed us by and our town was written off as yesterday’s news.

Well, those days are over.

In my first year, I’ve made it my mission to fight for Hartlepool, to bring in the jobs, the investment and the opportunities our people deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, second right, with builders at the site of Hartlepool's former Engineers Club.

And now the results are starting to happen for everyone to see.

Take Strabag. This global engineering giant could have gone anywhere in Britain.

Instead, they chose Hartlepool. They’ve invested £50 million to transform a 45,000m² oil rig factory at the docks into the most advanced tunnel segment factory in the world. Yes, that’s right, the world.

And they didn’t just bring money. They brought opportunities.

A remarkable 96% of their workforce are local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With training from Orangebox, previously unemployed Poolies, including veterans and apprentices, now have skilled jobs and a future to build. That makes me proud.

And it doesn’t stop there. Strabag has big plans to expand, proving Hartlepool isn’t just building tunnels for HS2, we’re helping build Britain’s future.

At the same time, in our town centre, Business First is investing millions to transform the old Hartlepool Mail building into a modern business hub.

The eyesore that was the derelict Engineers Club site will soon be home to a Black Sheep Coffee, Funda Land and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s be clear: nobody invests millions in a place that’s failing. They’re not choosing Hartlepool because we’re going backward. They’re choosing us because we’re fighting forward.

And that fight is delivering with Labour:

£150 million of capital projects already in motion.

£20 million to start the process of improving our neighbourhoods.

New jobs and new industries on the rise.

We are home to industrial leaders, innovative companies and experienced entrepreneurs. We are getting back to Hartlepool as a driving force in our regional economy.

For decades, the establishment ignored us.

But Hartlepool has never given up. We’ve rolled up our sleeves, we’ve fought for every penny of investment and now the change is happening before our eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is much still to do, but I promise you this: I will never stop fighting for Hartlepool, for our people, for our town, and for our future.

We’re not being left behind anymore. We’re leading the way.