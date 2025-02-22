Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Labour is determined to clean up our town and restore pride'

Councillors get a lot of stick.

But our Labour councillors, under the leadership of Brenda Harrison, are doing an outstanding job protecting services for Hartlepool people.

After enduring years of Conservative cuts and financial mismanagement, they are taking decisive action to protect and enhance local services.

I am proud to work with them.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, far left, with Labour councillors and suppporters.

Inheriting a staggering £10 million council budget deficit galvanised our focus on investing in the key areas that resonate most with residents.

Our priorities are clear: ensuring our streets are clean, our parks are safe and our community events continue to thrive.

One of our most significant initiatives is the expansion of the council’s street cleaning team.

This move aims to reverse the 14 years of Conservative cuts that have seen Hartlepool’s streets decline.

With new staff and equipment, we are dedicated to restoring pride in our communities.

Labour is determined to clean up our town and restore pride in our communities.

Additionally, Labour is reinstating security measures for local parks, reversing the Conservatives' ill-fated decision to scrap night-time closures.

This step is crucial to tackling anti-social behaviour and ensuring that our parks remain safe havens for families. Nobody should feel unsafe in our parks.

Our commitment extends to protecting essential community services that were threatened by Tory cuts.

We are saving free December parking to support local businesses during the critical Christmas shopping period, maintaining school crossing patrols to prioritise children’s safety, and capping allotment fee increases at a modest 10%, after the Conservatives proposed a staggering 100% hike.

Labour are listening to residents and taking action.

Hartlepool Labour also cherishes our town’s traditions.

We have ensured the Christmas trees at the Headland, Seaton, and town centre remain a festive staple, and the annual fireworks display has been saved, recognising its significance for both community spirit and local businesses. Furthermore, we are taking bold steps to enhance housing conditions through landlord licensing and expanding the council’s housing team to crack down on irresponsible landlords and HMOs.

Hartlepool Labour stands firm in our commitment to residents.

I am proud to have worked with ministers to secure over £10 million in additional grant funding to support our dedicated local councillors.

Together we are making real improvements that Hartlepool can see and feel, putting our town first in every way possible.