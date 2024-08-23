Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Pools are central to our town’s identity'

By Jonathan Brash
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of the greatest joys in my life is taking my children to watch Pools on a Saturday.

Admittedly, in recent years, the experience has sometimes outshone the football itself, but that hasn’t dampened our enthusiasm.

This season, however, feels different. Darren Sarll’s team already seems a tougher outfit than last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hard-fought draw in the opening home game against Southport United, despite a questionable sending-off, gives me real hope for better things to come.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and his family at Pools’ opening home game against Southend United.Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and his family at Pools’ opening home game against Southend United.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and his family at Pools’ opening home game against Southend United.

Recently, I discovered that I’m the first-ever member of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust to be elected as an MP.

It was a pleasure to sit down with the trust’s chairperson, Julia Newton, to discuss their exciting plans for the future.

Pools are central to our town’s identity.

Like clubs across the country, football unites us as a community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defending our club, securing its long-term future, and ensuring that fans are always at its heart are critical priorities for me.

Read More
New Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash stands down as Hartlepool borough councillor

That’s why I’m delighted that our new government is supporting the establishment of a football regulator to make Britain the best place in the world to be a football fan.

We will reform football governance to protect clubs across our communities and give fans a greater say in how they are run.

But it’s not just football, Hartlepool is brimming with brilliant sporting clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

My children have loved getting involved in rugby, netball, swimming, cricket, and more. These clubs do more than provide opportunities to exercise and compete; they enrich our town’s communities.

Every week, sports clubs in Hartlepool are raising money for good causes, celebrating achievements, and partnering with schools and colleges to offer more opportunities for our young people.

Our sporting heroes inspire the next generation.

From Savannah Marshall’s world boxing success to swimming British record holder Jemma Lowe, and, of course, football pundit Jeff Stelling, whose repeated and impassioned defences of the North-East, its culture, heritage and people, exemplify the formidable characteristics of someone raised in Hartlepool.

Sport is integral to our town’s story, and our clubs are the heartbeat of our communities. As your MP, I will always support them.

Related topics:HartlepoolJeff StellingHartlepool United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.