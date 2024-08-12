New Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash stands down as Hartlepool borough councillor

By Nic Marko
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:13 GMT
Hartlepool's new MP has stood down from his role as a councillor to focus on the "full-time job" of representing the parliamentary constituency.

Labour’s Jonathan Brash has resigned from his position as a councillor in the Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council following his success in July’s General Election.

Mr Brash first served as a councillor in Burn Valley for 10 years from 2006 before returning to the position in the 2021 local council elections and retaining his seat in the 2022 polls.

During his time on the council he held positions including chair of the audit and governance committee and deputy leader of the Labour group.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has stood down as a councillor.Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has stood down as a councillor.
In a statement posted on social media, Mr Brash said: “Being an MP is a full time job and now that the dust has settled on last month’s General Election, it’s the right time to step down as a councillor.

“I’ve been so incredibly proud to represent the Burn Valley ward for more than 13 years.”

Mr Brash has said he will be supporting Labour’s Owen Riddle, an NHS worker, to fill the vacant Burn Valley position and looks “forward to campaigning alongside him”.

A by-election will be held on Thursday, September 19, if the vacancy is contested.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Thursday, August 22, with nomination packs available from the Elections Office at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

For further information, including about how to register to vote, contact the council's elections office on (01429) 523088 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Burn ValleyHartlepoolLabourHartlepool Borough Council

