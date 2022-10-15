Peter Joyce, of Rossmere, Hartlepool, was told to only contact the council by email on Wednesdays after he was issued with a single point of contact (SPOC) restriction.

The local authority imposed the restrictions because it said Mr Joyce made “a large number of enquiries” about various issues.

They ranged from concerns about speeding on Rossmere Way, youths riding e-scooters, parking on verges and footpaths, football pitches maintenance, maintenance of Rossmere Park and information signs on the A689.

Peter Joyce has had a council restriction lifted after two years.

Mr Joyce was made subject to two six-month SPOCs followed by a 12-month restriction last September.

But he received a letter from Tony Hanson, the council’s director of neighbourhoods and regulatory services, saying: "I have now reviewed your case and I am now minded to remove these restrictions with effect from the date of this letter.”

Mr Hanson added: “I must make it clear to you that should you return to your previous behaviour or begin to return to those issues that have been fully dealt with then I will have no option but to reinstate the previous restrictions with immediate effect and you will receive no further warnings.”

Mr Joyce, 72, maintained he only went back to the council when he felt it did not fully answer his questions and freedom of information requests.

He said: “I’m annoyed it has taken so long to be lifted. Two years is a long time to be put in a position where I can only talk to people when it suits them.

"I have to still continue to be careful what I’m requesting which is mostly asking what my money is spent on.”

Mr Joyce added he was disappointed that the council’s neighbourhood forums, where residents could raise issues with officers, have not been held since the pandemic.

A council spokesperson said: “Councillors previously agreed that community forums should be integrated in to the Council’s Your Say our Future engagement and consultation programme.

"However, the Covid pandemic subsequently put a stop to face-to-face activity, resulting in the development of our online platform.