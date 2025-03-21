People are urged to take part in a new survey aimed at highlighting gamblers who may be at risk from harm and help shape support services.

The Gambling-Related Harms Survey is a collaboration between Hartlepool Borough Council and Newcastle University.

It aims to understand the views of people in Hartlepool who may be at risk of gambling-related harms, while the responses will be used to inform best practice and support service promotion and provision.

It is estimated that between 240 and 700 people in England take their own life each year due to gambling-related issues and a further 69,000 suffer from depression.

In the North-East, it’s estimated almost 5% of the population aged 16-plus are experiencing some form of negative consequences due to gambling.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Hartlepol council leader and chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Gambling addiction can wreck the finances, health and lives of not just individuals but their family too.

“Giving people an opportunity to talk about their experiences through surveys like this can help more people understand how gambling might be impacting them and therefore help them recognise that they are experiencing harm from gambling before it becomes an addiction.

“It will also play a vital part in helping us develop future health and related support services for those affected, so I hope as many people as possible will spare a couple of minutes to take part in this very important survey and share their experiences and views with us.”

The survey is anonymous and closes on Friday, May 16.

Go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/gambling-survey