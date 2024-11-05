Women from Hartlepool fighting for pension justice joined fellow campaigners in London on budget day.

Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaigners from Hartlepool got up at dawn to make their voices heard in the capital.

They were greeted by town MP Jonathan Brash before joining hundreds of 1950s-born women in a rally outside Parliament.

It comes after the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said in March that women born in the 1950s were due compensation for the lack of notice they were given by successive governments that their state pensions had been delayed by several years.

Hartlepool WASPI women with town MP Jonathan Brash at a rally in Westminster on budget day.

Barbara Crossman, joint co-ordinator of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group, said: “There was seven members from Hartlepool who made the journey but there was still a lot of noise as we joined groups from all over the country.

"There was no mention of the campaign in the budget but luckily we have a supportive MP.”