Headland councillors approve funding to improve area ready for major upcoming events

Residents of the Headland are looking forward to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, the annual Headland Carnival, and the return of the Tall Ships in summer 2023.

To support the significant events Headland Parish Council has approved funding to enhance the area together with a £1,000 grant towards the carnival.

In total the parish council says it will spend £16,000 over the next two years in improving the area with lighting and planting, and supporting events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headland Ancient Borough of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Parish council chair Jim Willson said: “We are keen that the Headland looks its best over the next two years.

“It’s important that we work with the Borough Council to enhance the area for both residents and visitors and to support our local businesses.

“The Headland knows how to celebrate and we hope this investment can add that extra something!”

The parish council says it wishes to see a return of festoon lights along the promenade along with additional light features throughout the year.

Other plans include restoring the community garden on Marine Drive and providing tubs and baskets around Headand shops and businesses.

This year’s Hartlepool Carnival is due to run from July 28 to August 6.

Hartlepool will be a host port for Sail Training International’s Tall Ships Race between Thursday, July 6, and Sunday, July 9, in summer next year.

It will be only the second time the town has held the event after 2010 when hundreds of thousands of visitors descended on the marina for the spectacle.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.