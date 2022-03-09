Hartlepool Carnival organisers looking for band to jazz up fancy dress parade

Plans are well underway for the event which is due to take place from Thursday, July 28, to Saturday, August 6.

But the committee is looking for a local street or jazz band to add some spark to the parade on carnival day on the last Saturday.

The event on the Headland made a triumphant return last summer after being forced to take a break in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last summer's Hartlepool Carnival parade.

Groups and individuals once again walked around the streets in eye-catching fancy dress and on decorated floats.

The committee, made up entirely of volunteers, is also looking for sponsors for this year’s events.

Any interested companies or individuals, and any bands that are interested in taking part in the parade can contact the committee by messaging the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page.

