Provisional plans for 65 homes and a community hall on an upmarket estate have attracted hundreds of objections within weeks of being submitted.

The outline application for land near Coal Lane, Wynyard, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, is put forward as providing “an attractive and welcoming gateway”.

Developer Legato says the scheme for “65 units” would provide two to five-bedroomed homes which would be traditional and “in-keeping with the local character of Wynyard”.

It says the housing will come with “a generous amount of open space”, landscaping and “improvements to the Castle Eden Walkway and green infrastructure” on a 2.9-hectare site accessed via The Wynd from the A689.

Dozens of properties and a community hall are planned for land off Coal Lane, in Wynyard, near Hartlepool. Picture: Google.

Yet the scheme has received more than 200 comments in objection since it was lodged with Stockton Borough Council in November.

Objectors raise issues including over-development, loss of green space, traffic and parking overload, impact on health and nature, “irrecoverable loss of wildlife habitat”, woodland and species, harm to privacy, countryside access, visual impact and property values.

They also cite fears over crime and anti-social behaviour, light, noise, lack of consultation, “grossly inadequate” information, missing assessments and surveys regarding highways, transport, biodiversity, environment, flood risk, ecology and geology.

One objector said: “Road infrastructure inadequate. Insufficient schools or shops to support an already overrun development. Not in line with existing long-term plans. Whole area is already overstretched and this proposal makes matters worse.”

Another argued it would “destroy the unique character of Wynyard”.

Pod, the agents for Legato, says the idea of a community hall is a “high-quality and sustainable commercial development which will serve the neighbouring communities”.

Bitne resident said: “This is a ridiculous site for a so-called community centre.

"It is well over a mile from the village shops and pub and well over two miles from some of the most recent developments.”

One objector to the housing plan said: “The addition of a further community hall is rapidly becoming a ploy in an attempt to gain approval for other developments. We now have four proposed!”

Wynyard Parish Council have objected to both plans, as have ward councillors John Gardner and Vanessa Sewell.