'I promised to support WASPI women and I will not change now' says Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash
For me, New Year represents new beginnings, an opportunity to chart the path I want to take in the next 12 months, and I have a lot on my mind.
In my first five months as your MP, I have worked to tackle the issues most impacting our town, and it’s a long list.
Whether it’s securing new nuclear investment for Hartlepool, collaborating with the NHS to deliver more services in our town and hospital, implementing the £20 million regeneration programme secured in the budget, supporting our council in delivering essential services, helping our police combat crime and anti-social behaviour, and addressing homelessness and the housing crisis, there is much to do.
I could go on, and I’m sure you have your own concerns to add, so please get in touch.
The Christmas break also allowed me to reflect on the Government's decision not to compensate the WASPI women.
I wrote to the Secretary of State the day she made this announcement, and my view hasn’t changed, I cannot support it.
I understand the cost arguments (a full compensation package would be around £10 billion) and the nuance in the ombudsman’s report recommending compensation.
However, I count WASPI women as friends. I looked them in the eye as a candidate (as others did) and promised to support them. I will not change now.
I believe the Labour Government is doing great things to fix our NHS, secure major investment in our town and region, and create opportunities for our young people.
But when I disagree, it’s right for me to say so.
That’s what the people of Hartlepool expect.
My final wish for 2025 is a change in our political culture. It has become deeply toxic.
Adults should be able to disagree agreeably. I receive many messages from Hartlepool residents shocked by others’ behaviour, particularly online.
I know most Hartlepool people are decent and compassionate, but to the tiny minority who think being abusive is acceptable, I hope 2025 is the year you get called out.
All that remains is for me to wish you a very happy 2025.