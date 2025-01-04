Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I hope you’ve had a wonderful Christmas and are looking forward to a prosperous 2025.

For me, New Year represents new beginnings, an opportunity to chart the path I want to take in the next 12 months, and I have a lot on my mind.

In my first five months as your MP, I have worked to tackle the issues most impacting our town, and it’s a long list.

Whether it’s securing new nuclear investment for Hartlepool, collaborating with the NHS to deliver more services in our town and hospital, implementing the £20 million regeneration programme secured in the budget, supporting our council in delivering essential services, helping our police combat crime and anti-social behaviour, and addressing homelessness and the housing crisis, there is much to do.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with WASPI campaigners in London.

I could go on, and I’m sure you have your own concerns to add, so please get in touch.

I wrote to the Secretary of State the day she made this announcement, and my view hasn’t changed, I cannot support it.

I understand the cost arguments (a full compensation package would be around £10 billion) and the nuance in the ombudsman’s report recommending compensation.

However, I count WASPI women as friends. I looked them in the eye as a candidate (as others did) and promised to support them. I will not change now.

I believe the Labour Government is doing great things to fix our NHS, secure major investment in our town and region, and create opportunities for our young people.

But when I disagree, it’s right for me to say so.

That’s what the people of Hartlepool expect.

My final wish for 2025 is a change in our political culture. It has become deeply toxic.

Adults should be able to disagree agreeably. I receive many messages from Hartlepool residents shocked by others’ behaviour, particularly online.

I know most Hartlepool people are decent and compassionate, but to the tiny minority who think being abusive is acceptable, I hope 2025 is the year you get called out.

All that remains is for me to wish you a very happy 2025.

