In pictures: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Hartlepool after town is awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up cash
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a surprise trip to Hartlepool less than 24 hours after the town was awarded £16.5m of Government Levelling Up Money.
By Pamela Bilalova
22 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 5:36pm
With the cash helping to finance a film production village in the Whitby Street and Lynn Street area, Mr Sunak toured the nearby Northern School of Art and Northern TV and Film Studios on Thursday, January 19, to admire its new facilities. Here are pictures from his visit as well as flashbacks to appearances in town by his predecessors.
Page 1 of 4