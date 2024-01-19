'Incorrect' signs saying Hartlepool executive houses are 'coming soon' have been removed after complaints
Concerns had been raised over billboards put up on an area of grass in Elwick advertising “a small executive development of three and four bedroom” properties from housebuilder Lovell Homes.
The signs stated the “West Mill Manor” development was “coming soon” and asked people to register their interest.
Yet Elwick Parish Council said it was “not aware of or informed of any plans to put up the billboards or start a development” in the village and it understands there is “no active planning application for the site.”
It added that once it became aware of the signs it “contacted the planning agent to remove them”.
A Lovell Homes representative said: “We can confirm that signage was incorrectly erected in Elwick recently.
“We quickly asked for this to be removed and it was taken down last week.”
The housebuilder, however, hinted that it does want to build properties there.
It said its plans are “very early in the process”.
A spokesperson for the parish council added that they were “grateful” for the signs being removed although “concerns remain” over potential new housing in the village.
However they noted they will not know any details around the potential development until a planning application is submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council.
Elwick Parish Council has also informed the housebuilder of “the detailed previous work on what would be a suitable development for the site and the village”.
This included complying with the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan, adopted in December 2018, and other previously approved applications in the village.