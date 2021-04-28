Independent by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters
“The parties will tell you that a vote for an independent is a wasted vote.
"Don’t believe them. There’s never been a better time to show politicians that we are sick of their party games and empty promises.
“In Hartlepool we have so much potential but when it comes to investment, we are always overlooked in favour of our Teesside neighbours.
"That’s because we have never had a voice that truly understands business and community in Hartlepool and speaks up for it.
“As Hartlepool’s prospective independent MP, I am only interested in what’s good for our town.
"I have no desire for a political career beyond Hartlepool’s needs and I am free to vote on what’s best for us and not governed by a party whip.
"Will my rivals even bother moving to Hartlepool if they win? Do they really care about the town? Or are we seen as a free ticket to Westminster? Don’t be fooled.
“As a parent, I believe in giving our children the best start in life, opening youth clubs, creating jobs, raising aspirations, access to health care, particularly bringing back our A&E, supporting our community projects and looking after those who need our help.
"My Facebook page has seen so much positive debate around what we already have and what we need, please join in!
“On May 6th please vote with your heart in Hartlepool, ditch the politicians and let’s have a real intelligent and passionate leader in for a change. Vote Sam Lee for MP.”