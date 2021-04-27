Independent Hartlepool by-election candidate's message to voters

“I own a pub in Hartlepool and have previously owned/worked for tech companies.

“I’ll stand up for Hartlepool by pledging to donate more than half the MP salary to food banks because 33% of Hartlepool children are living in poverty.

“Hartlepool is an easy target for central government funding cuts which has led to budget problems at the council, hospital services mothballed and no police cells on a night.

Adam Gaines is standing as an independent candidate in the Hartlepool by-election.

“In my view, the politicians are mostly party first, Hartlepool second.

“I’ll put Hartlepool first to restore these services and end the neglect.

“The main parties are all responsible for the mothballing of hospital services including A & E.

“A town of 92,000 needs A & E.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“I believe a legal challenge is the only way to get a local A & E service back because this is what has worked to keep/restore services in other areas.

“I’m one of the few candidates that runs a business and has created jobs in Hartlepool.

“I’ll create monthly Hartlepool business meet ups, attract a university to create jobs and pursue a major regeneration project in Hartlepool.

“I’m calling for council tax and income tax rebates funded by central government to stimulate the local economy due to the years of austerity, service cuts and unfair tax

rates.

“The unfairness of the taxes imposed on Hartlepool will be addressed.”

Adam Gaines (independent)

