Mrs Mortimer said she is delighted to have secured the funding over the next 10 years as part of the Prime Minister’s Long Term Plan for Towns.

The funding – part of £1billion government fund – is aimed at local priorities in 55 towns, such as tackling crime, enhancing town centres and improving transport.

Mrs Mortimer said: “Residents, business leaders and the local council will be able to get involved and have their say as part of a New Town Board.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

“This plan will empower local communities to make decisions on their priorities locally – whether it be tackling Anti-Social behaviour, improving transport, supporting our Town Centres, or improving housing provision, I know this money will be well spent.”

The new funding announced is on top of Hartlepool’s £25 million Town Fund Deal for five regeneration projects, and £16.6 million Levelling Up funding in January for Church Street.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Mike Young said: "It is fantastic news that the Government continues to support Hartlepool and our communities.

“We are looking forward to outlining how this vital funding can be best used in the coming days."

Eston, Jarrow, Washington, Blyth and Spenymoor are the other five towns in the North East that will also receive the funding.