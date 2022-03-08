Hartlepool Labour councillors back International Women's Day and say more work is needed to break the bias

This year’s campaign theme is #breakthebias with supporters asked to cross their arms to show their commitment to calling out bias and breaking inequality in all parts of society.

The Labour Group, made up of a majority of women, is calling for greater education of the issues that face women on a daily basis in schools and colleges across the town.

They also want to see female chairs of council committees to inspire others and called on the council to do more to celebrate Hartlepool’s famous women such as swimmer Jemma Lowe and novelist Philippa Gregory.

Labour Group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison said: “It is a tremendous honour for me to be Labour’s first female leader in Hartlepool and I think it is about time we had far more women in positions of power in our council.”

