Labour councillors say the party wants to 'tackle local issues' and win Hartlepool back during upcoming local elections
Labour councillors in Hartlepool say they want to tackle issues that ‘mean most’ to residents by generating more jobs, helping people ‘feel more safe’ and showcasing a town that people ‘are proud of’.
Councillor Jonathan Brash and Labour Group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison met with Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting on a trip around Hartlepool on Saturday, March 19, to talk to families as part of the party’s campaign ahead of elections in May.
The Labour councillors say they hope to “rebuild” trust with residents in the town following Labour’s defeat at Hartlepool’s by-election in May last year, which broke the party’s 57-year Parliamentary Labour reign.
In the 2021 local elections, the party also gained a seat less than the Conservatives before a ruling coalition was formed to run the town.
Cllr Harrison said: “We can win Hartlepool back but we need to regain that trust and work with resident to show that we have changed and we can make a difference.
"We're listening and we want the people of Hartlepool to be proud of this town. We want to tackle local issues such as tax hikes and the cost of living. We want to generate more jobs and really work with people to address these issues.”
Labour Party teams out talking to families on Saturday said they want to offer positive policies.
Councillor Brash said: "Labour wants to help generate more jobs in Hartlepool, tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. We want people to know that Labour has changed.
"What have the Conservatives done? What change have they brought? We’re prepared to listen and work on our NHS services, tackle local tax and make Hartlepool feel safe.”
Alongside Labour councillors, Mr Streeting also spoke to residents and said the party “isn’t taking anyone for granted”.
He said: “I hope the people in Hartlepool have noticed they’ve given the Labour Party a kicking in recent elections, but we’ve listened and we’ve changed.
"And you can see that change locally as well in terms of the Labour group, the leadership, the council candidates that are putting themselves forward in May - these are people that really care about this town and bring a wealth of experience and I think could make a real difference to Hartlepool.”