The Tees Flex demand responsive service launched in the Tees Valley including Hartlepool in February 2020 in a three-year pilot.

Funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, it was set up to connect people in rural areas to economic centres to allow them to get to work and access services.

Dedicated Stagecoach minibuses pick up and drop off passengers who have pre-booked between rural areas, such as Elwick and Dalton Piercy, and schools, the hospital and town centre.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (left) and Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet Lead for Transport Cllr Jonathan Dulston with a Tees Flex bus.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has announced the pilot will be extended by a further 18 months after it was interrupted early by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows recent uncertainty over the future of the service with the end of the initial three years.

Mayor Houchen said: “Completely unbeknown to us at the time, we launched the pilot at the worst possible time due to the Covid pandemic, and yet we still saw a significant amount of demand for the service.

“Having looked at the data I think it is the sensible decision to extend this trial so that we can see the true potential of demand responsive travel.

“It is unquestionable that Tees Flex is a lifeline to many people across our area and extending it is the right thing to do.

“I am pleased to give people across our area certainty of its future today.”

The service will continue under the same conditions and previously and prices will also stay the same.

Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore welcomed the news.

He said: “We have some really exciting plans for the town’s regeneration under the new Mayoral Development Corporation which will come in to force in the coming weeks.

“However, as we go forward with these plans, it is critical that people in places such as Elwick have access to good quality public transport.

“If we want to truly re-energise our town, we need to get as many people to come here as possible and the extension of the Tees Flex will help us do exactly that.”