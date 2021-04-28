Message to Hartlepool voters from independent by-election candidate
“As you know I was convicted of a sexual offence last year and I am vying to be your Member of Parliament.
"My chances of winning are almost zero. I believe in openness and I failed in that respect.
“I want people to change what they buy in the shops, buy organic eggs and chicken, outdoor beef and pork, wild fish.
“I want government to monitor and reduce harmful fine particulate PM2.5 and NO2 levels found in the environment.
“I want farmers only to produce organic food. I want people to campaign for abolishing the monarchy and the House of Lords, a better more proportional electoral system and for 16 and 17 years olds to be given the vote.
“I want schools to be secular so there’s no religious education that promotes religion.
“I want government to legalise recreational drugs and restrict alcohol.
“I am diabetic and I want the NHS to start recommending people eat less carbohydrates and more protein as a way of combating diabetes and as a healthier way of eating.
“I want government to stop charging the BBC licence fee.
“I want exit border checks, immigration checks, and ID cards.
“I want digital voting in the House of Commons and the embarrassing pomp and ceremony to stop.
“I want Boris Johnson to be asked why he supported Dominic Cummings’ story?