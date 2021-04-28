Message to Hartlepool voters from independent by-election candidate

"My chances of winning are almost zero. I believe in openness and I failed in that respect.

“I want people to change what they buy in the shops, buy organic eggs and chicken, outdoor beef and pork, wild fish.

“I want government to monitor and reduce harmful fine particulate PM2.5 and NO2 levels found in the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Killick is standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Hartlepool by-election.

“I want farmers only to produce organic food. I want people to campaign for abolishing the monarchy and the House of Lords, a better more proportional electoral system and for 16 and 17 years olds to be given the vote.

“I want schools to be secular so there’s no religious education that promotes religion.

“I want government to legalise recreational drugs and restrict alcohol.

“I am diabetic and I want the NHS to start recommending people eat less carbohydrates and more protein as a way of combating diabetes and as a healthier way of eating.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“I want government to stop charging the BBC licence fee.

“I want exit border checks, immigration checks, and ID cards.

“I want digital voting in the House of Commons and the embarrassing pomp and ceremony to stop.

“I want Boris Johnson to be asked why he supported Dominic Cummings’ story?

Chris Killick (independent)

All 16 Hartlepool by-election candidates have been asked to submit campaign statements

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.