New Hartlepool convenience store given licence to sell alcohol for reduced hours

A planned new convenience store at a Hartlepool shopping parade has been granted a licence to sell alcohol for shorter hours than it applied for.

A licensing application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the currently empty property at 394 Catcote Road, which forms part of the Fens Shopping Centre, to allow the store to sell alcohol between 7am-11pm each day.

Submitted by Pahitharan Sribalarasa, the application stated they are “well experienced locally in licensed retail” and that the store will be named The Fens Local.

The plans had to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee after concerns were raised by residents, with three attending the meeting to voice their worries.

A new convenience is open on the site of Hartlepool's former Phone Box shop, on the Fens estate, in Hartlepool.

Representations had also been submitted by the council’s licensing team, highlighting how their policy states “licences for before 9am or after 10pm in residential areas will generally be refused”.

Officers stressed it is “an area of land which is predominantly housing” and that the shops are there “to serve the houses”.

Councillors ultimately decided to grant a licence to sell alcohol between the reduced hours of 9am-10pm each day in line with their policy.

A licensing agent representing Mr Sribalarasa said agreed conditions will ensure CCTV coverage, a Challenge 25 policy and staff training.

Residents’ concerns were around the increased potential for nuisance and anti-social behaviour, noting they have already faced such issues in the area, especially when an off-licence previously ran from the site.

One said: “The area has just started to quieten down, and to put another premises there is just going to flare it all off again.”

They added there was already a Tesco Express at the centre serving residents.