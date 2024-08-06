Objections over bid to sell alcohol from 7am-11pm at new Hartlepool convenience store

By Nic Marko
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 17:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A licensing hearing is due to be held over a bid to open a new convenience store at a Hartlepool shopping parade.

An initial application was submitted earlier this year to Hartlepool Borough Council for the currently empty property at 394 Catcote Road, which forms part of the Fens Shopping Centre.

The licensing proposal has been amended since then and now seeks to allow a new convenience store to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm each day as part of 6am until midnight opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Submitted by Pahitharan Sribalarasa, the application states they are “well experienced locally in licensed retail” and the store will be named The Fens Local.

A new convenience store could open on the site of Hartlepool's former Phone Box shop, on the Fens estate.A new convenience store could open on the site of Hartlepool's former Phone Box shop, on the Fens estate.
A new convenience store could open on the site of Hartlepool's former Phone Box shop, on the Fens estate.

Yet three objections have been submitted from residents living nearby raising concerns such as the length of opening hours, potential nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

A submission has also been received by the licensing team at the council, highlighting how its policy states “licences for before 9am or after 10pm in residential areas will generally be refused”.

The proposal has therefore now been scheduled to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday, August 12, for a decision to be made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states the store will join a retail group and “be a great addition and benefit the local customers with choice and cost”.

It adds a comprehensive CCTV system will be in place, along with a Challenge 25 policy, while a refusal record will be kept and staff training schemes will be carried out.

The applicant has also already agreed conditions for the premises licence with Cleveland Police.

The premises was last used as a phone shop named PhoneBox.

Related topics:ObjectionsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilCleveland Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice