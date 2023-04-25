New Hartlepool sea front restaurant loses bid to open outdoor terrace area for longer

Work includes converting the former nightclub into a restaurant and bar serving hot food, alcohol and coffee while also offering a live entertainment space for “comedy events, live music and karaoke”.

Updated planning documents say the conversion is estimated to create 25 jobs.

Golden Sands Amusements, at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

As part of the approval, a condition from council planners stated a proposed outdoor terrace and seating area is only able to be open to customers from 9am until 8pm or sunset, whichever is sooner.

An application was since submitted by Corstorphine & Wright Architects to remove this and allow the outdoor space to be open until 11pm in line with the site’s closing time.

A planning statement stated this would “restrict the number of clientèle smoking and congregating on the street”.

They also claimed it would “reduce the amount of cigarette butts littering the highway and keep the path clear for pedestrians. “

However, council planning officers rejected the bid due to concerns over the possible noise impact on others nearby.

A report said: “The proposed variation to allow an extension to the opening hours to 11pm of the outside terrace/seating area would result in a potential unacceptable impact upon the amenities of the area.

