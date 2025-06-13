New plans unveiled to open two children's homes in Hartlepool
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the three bedroom properties at 30 Stirling Street and 72 Brenda Road.
Under the applications from Jennifer Nyesom, from Ziche Ltd, both would become children’s homes for young people between the ages of 11 and 18.
Proposals outline how the Brenda Road site would accommodate one child, with the Stirling Street property housing two.
Both will aim to create “a family-style, homely environment”.
Management plans indicate both “will integrate positively within the community, promoting neighbourly relations and community cohesion”.
It adds: “The home will provide care for children requiring general residential support and those with mild to moderate emotional and behavioural needs.
“It will not be a specialist home for high-risk or severely complex needs.
“Suitability assessments will ensure that children placed can thrive within the local environment and access nearby services and schools.”
The Brenda Road home would have one to two staff on-site during the day and one overnight while the Stirling Street property would have two to three staff on-site during the day and two overnight.
Additional employees may also be present at peak times to support children’s routines.
All visits and professional meetings would be pre-scheduled while clear security measures and a curfew system would be in place.
A dedicated contact number and email address for the home manager would also be provided to local residents when operations start to report any issues.
Decisions on both applications are expected to be made in July.
