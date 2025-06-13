New plans unveiled to open two children's homes in Hartlepool

By Nic Marko
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans have been lodged for two new children's homes in Hartlepool to support young people with mild to moderate emotional and behavioural needs.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the three bedroom properties at 30 Stirling Street and 72 Brenda Road.

Under the applications from Jennifer Nyesom, from Ziche Ltd, both would become children’s homes for young people between the ages of 11 and 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposals outline how the Brenda Road site would accommodate one child, with the Stirling Street property housing two.

72 Brenda Road, Hartlepool, in the centre of the picture, could become a children's home. Pic Via Google Maps.placeholder image
72 Brenda Road, Hartlepool, in the centre of the picture, could become a children's home. Pic Via Google Maps.

Both will aim to create “a family-style, homely environment”.

Management plans indicate both “will integrate positively within the community, promoting neighbourly relations and community cohesion”.

placeholder image
Read More
Road safety improvements begin in Hartlepool's Murray Street after lengthy campa...

It adds: “The home will provide care for children requiring general residential support and those with mild to moderate emotional and behavioural needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
30 Stirling Street, Hartlepool, could also become a children's home. Pic Via Google Maps.placeholder image
30 Stirling Street, Hartlepool, could also become a children's home. Pic Via Google Maps.

“It will not be a specialist home for high-risk or severely complex needs.

“Suitability assessments will ensure that children placed can thrive within the local environment and access nearby services and schools.”

The Brenda Road home would have one to two staff on-site during the day and one overnight while the Stirling Street property would have two to three staff on-site during the day and two overnight.

Additional employees may also be present at peak times to support children’s routines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All visits and professional meetings would be pre-scheduled while clear security measures and a curfew system would be in place.

A dedicated contact number and email address for the home manager would also be provided to local residents when operations start to report any issues.

Decisions on both applications are expected to be made in July.

Related topics:HartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice