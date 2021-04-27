North East Party by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"Hilton left Parliament to pioneer work with children and families.

“Even an opponent, current Conservative Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP paid tribute to him ‘Hilton Dawson made a first class constituency MP. He hands the constituency over in good shape.’

“Hilton would serve Hartlepool well, with an effective constituency office, regular surgeries and public meetings.

North East Party candidate Hilton Dawson is hoping to become Hartlepool's next MP.

"He would work positively with everyone in the best interests of the town. Hilton is a very good listener, with a warm sense of humour and interest in people. He works extremely hard.

“In Parliament, Hilton’s ‘unfailing advocacy’ improved housing law for vulnerable constituents and brought investment in public transport, regeneration and schools.

“Hilton was supported by all parties across both Houses of Parliament to be honoured as the ‘Parliamentary Champion for Children’.

“Hilton Dawson would be a fine champion for Hartlepool in Parliament. He would campaign for real change to transform Hartlepool for good:

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“Hartlepool has the most unfair Council Tax in England.

“Replacing Council Tax with a Fair Property Tax would protect services and still reduce your average bills by £950 every year.

“Hartlepool people would thus have an extra £40 million of your own money to spend in local shops and services every year.

“Hilton Dawson can help you gain the power to make a real difference to Hartlepool.”

Hilton Dawson (North East Party)

