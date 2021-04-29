Northern Independence Party candidate's message to by-election voters

“I was a teacher for 34 years, so I understand that everyone needs a strong start to get on in life.

"Free school meals for every child would mean we didn’t have hungry, distracted kids falling behind and disrupting classes (and it’d give busy parents one less thing to worry about in the morning).

"Poolies are hard workers, and they deserve proper pay. I’ll fight for a living wage that we can all actually live on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Independence Party candidate Thelma Walker.

"But to do the job we have to get to work. Hartlepool’s local transport needs sorting out. We have the power to take control of bus routes and schedules back from Stagecoach, so I’ll make sure that happens.

" And I’ll demand action from Westminster on the shocking state of our trains.

“But we’re not all in work. Hartlepool has the worst unemployment rate in the country.

"A Green Industrial Rebirth can get us building and growing again. We can live in good homes built by local people, fit to be passed down.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

"Our agricultural industry can feed us fresh, affordable food that gives local farmers a decent living. And together we can keep Hartlepool’s wealth in Hartlepool with these good local jobs.

“With your support on the 6th of May, we can do for ourselves what Westminster won’t."

Thelma Walker (Northern Independence Party)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.