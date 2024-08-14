Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to provide "essential" new outdoor garden areas to the front of a pub have been met with objections from a number of residents.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to improve the facilities at The Fens public house, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

The application would see two external garden areas, each with seating and surrounded by a picket fence, provided either side of the path to the front of the pub.

The left side would feature new stone paving slabs and the right would be retained as grass.

The Fens Hotel, in Hartlepool, is seeking planning permission for an outdoor seating area.

Fixed timber posts with strung festoon lighting would also be installed.

Submitted by Stonegate Group, which owns the pub, the plans state the development would offer “improved facilities throughout this external refurbishment” which will “support the pub as a business”.

A design and access statement adds: “The alterations will be essential for the development of the pub and its business and keeping up with the competition.

“People living and working within a short distance of the pub should be more inclined to visit the pub to use the improved facilities as well as enticing people from further away to come to this destination site.”

Yet to date eight objections have been submitted by residents to the council over the proposals, raising worries such as an increase in noise nuisance, litter and parking issues.

One resident said: “Noise from patrons, music, and general outdoor activity will disrupt the peace and quiet of our residential area, leading to a decline in the quality of life for myself and other nearby residents.”

Councillor Jim Lindridge, who represents the Fens and Greatham ward where the pub is located, has submitted feedback to the council planning department outlining his support for the proposals.

In his response, he said: “This is a lovely public house under new ownership and the owners are striving to build a “local” establishment serving great food and serving the needs of local residents.

“An enclosed outside garden, if managed appropriately, will offer patrons a welcome outdoor experience and compliment the new owners’ aspirations.

“I fully support the plans, however I appreciate some residents in adjacent properties may perceive there may be some noise concerns, however I feel this can be monitored and managed appropriately.”

A decision on the application is expected in the near future.