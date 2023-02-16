They include council tax rates, a new £32 garden waste collection charge, and senior council officers’ pay.

The petition states supporters have no confidence in the council and is seeking a referendum for Hartlepool to join a larger authority as well as considering other options.

Peter Joyce (left) and Tony Richardson collecting names for the petition in Hartlepool town centre.

Mr Joyce and Mr Richardson have been out collecting signatures over the last few weeks including in the town centre, on the Headland and at Throston.

“We’ve got around 2,000 at the moment including about 1,000 on an electronic version,” said Mr Joyce.

"For a small town like this the amount of council tax we pay is annoying people.

"There is a lot of opposition against the brown bin charge. It is making people so angry.”

They are aiming to get at least 3,500 – just over 5% of the population of the town required – to present the petition to Hartlepool council for consideration.

Mr Joyce added: "We’re not going out and saying ‘this is what we want’, it’s about what residents want.