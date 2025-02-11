A licensing hearing is to be held following concerns from police and local authority chiefs over a late night venue wanting to play music and serve alcohol until 4am.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing department for The Tipsy Doorman at 56 Church Street.

The venue is “a late night bar with a kitchen and private function facilities”, according to the proposals.

It previously benefited from a premises licence held by company which has since dissolved.

An application for a new premises licence was therefore submitted by Stuart John Mark Espin to allow the site to sell alcohol from 10am until 4am each day.

It would also secure permission to have live and recorded music, dancers and late night refreshment, which includes hot food and drinks, during these hours.

The application is having to go before the local authority’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, February 14, for a decision after concerns were raised by Cleveland Police and council departments.

A representation from PC Clare Lawton notes the night time economy area “already suffers from high levels of crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour”.

She states: “Cleveland Police believe that allowing the sale of alcohol as set out in the application would only add to the existing problems that this location experiences.”

However she adds if the hours were shortened to 10am to 2am, and conditions are agreed, “Cleveland Police feel the licence can be prescriptive enough to ensure it is run as effectively and safely as possible”.

A response from Zoe Craig, council environmental health manager, notes her objection “is not to the application itself” but to the applicant’s “unwillingness to agree to the 2am closing time”.

She added: “The establishment has previously been the subject of noise complaints from nearby residents.”

Meanwhile, the council’s licensing policy states: “In non-residential areas applications for licences to allow the sale of alcohol or the supply of late night refreshment beyond 2am will normally be refused.”

The application notes staff will receive training “at least annually” to prevent issues occurring while accredited door supervisors will be in place along with thorough CCTV and an incident log.

It adds the business will “respect neighbouring properties”.