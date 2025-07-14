Plans have been approved for a new seven-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Planning documents noted the property has “most recently been used as offices for a local accounting company”.

The application from Anthony Sewell will see the building divided into seven one-person en-suite bedrooms with a shared kitchen/dining room and laundry area.

3-5 Scarborough Street, in Hartlepool, with the blue and white front, is set to become the town's latest HMO.

The proposals have been amended since they were first submitted, with the initial submission seeking to provide eight bedrooms and replace the timber facade currently in place.

A report from planning officers confirmed the HMO proposals have been approved, ruling the change of use “suitable for this town centre location”.

They added: “The application proposal offers an opportunity to secure a new use for the building and safeguard its future.

“On balance it is considered that the proposal would not result in an unacceptable loss of amenity for future occupiers or neighbours in terms of outlook, overbearing and overshadowing as to warrant a refusal.”

A planning and heritage statement on behalf of Mr Sewell outlined how the development would benefit the area and provide “a visual improvement to the property and Scarborough Street”.

It said: “We believe that there will be an improvement to the character, appearance and function of the property and the surrounding area.

“The property is in a state of disrepair and the proposed changes will make it much more in keeping with the area.

“The proposed change of use will prevent this property from ending up as a vacant unit when the existing business within it relocates elsewhere.”

The revised proposals will see the existing timber façade “retained, repaired and repainted” along with replacement windows to the front and a new composite door.

Councillor Corinne Male, who represents the Burn Valley ward where the premises are located, said as part of the consultation process that she appreciated the changes to the application, saying they will “help to retain the character of the building.”

Yet she added: “My only concerns with this application concern the number of applications for HMO premises within this small area of town.

“I have been told that the intention is to provide accommodation for people working within the production village on fixed-term contracts, which would be reasonable.”