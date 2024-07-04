Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged for more than 300 new homes and space which could be used for retail or medical facilities as part of ongoing developments on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planners for the scheme on 60.3 acres of agricultural land at Wynyard north of the A689.

The outline application from Low Swainston Developments Ltd seeks to provide up to 371 new homes in a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties.

The proposals would also provide 1,100sqm of commercial and/or medical floorspace which would “provide accommodation for uses such as a retail shop/general practitioner/pharmacy/dentist/gym etc”.

Wynyard Park entrance. Picture by FRANK REID

More details around the layout of the development would be considered as part of a subsequent “reserved matters” application, if the initial outline permission is granted.

Access would be via the A689 through construction of a new priority-controlled roundabout, with a number of new roads also being created.

Plans add the applicant will “meet their affordable housing requirements” by delivering such properties on-site and areas of open space will also be provided.

A planning statement from Lichfields in support of the application claims the development would provide a total capital investment of £69.1million and create hundreds of jobs throughout the construction and beyond.

It states: “The development would provide a significant range of benefits including social, environmental and economic.

“The proposed development would deliver a high-quality residential development to live in, incorporating a strong landscaping strategy, sustainable access, and a significant boost to the borough’s housing supply.”

It adds the site would be “in keeping with the scale and character” of existing neighbouring developments.