Plans have been lodged for a new "very high quality and sustainable" 60 home development in Hartlepool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to demolish existing vehicle workshop and storage buildings off Brenda Road and build homes on the land.

The outline application from Sayser Developments would deliver a “mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced” properties ranging in size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design and access statement from Pod architectural firm in support of the plans said the site is an ideal location for further housing growth in the borough.

Land west of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, where 60 homes are proposed. Pic via Google Maps.

It said: “In conclusion, proposals at Brenda Road will form a very high quality and sustainable development proposal.

“The site offers good opportunities for the creation of a distinctive residential neighbourhood set within an attractive contextual setting of open space and landscape.

“It is important that new high quality housing is provided for the existing and new employees associated with economic growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents add the development would provide “long-lasting environmental and social benefits to the area” and include “low carbon technologies in line with building regulations”.

Vehicles would enter the estate off Brenda Road, with an existing access point already in place serving the former industrial buildings at the site.

The proposed development is to the south of the planned new free school for children and young people with social and emotional mental health needs (SEMH).

A decision is expected to be made on the latest proposals in February 2024