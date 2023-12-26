News you can trust since 1877
Plans unveiled for dozens of new homes off Hartlepool's Brenda Road

Plans have been lodged for a new "very high quality and sustainable" 60 home development in Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 26th Dec 2023, 13:14 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 15:04 GMT
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to demolish existing vehicle workshop and storage buildings off Brenda Road and build homes on the land.

The outline application from Sayser Developments would deliver a “mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced” properties ranging in size.

A design and access statement from Pod architectural firm in support of the plans said the site is an ideal location for further housing growth in the borough.

Land west of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, where 60 homes are proposed. Pic via Google Maps.Land west of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, where 60 homes are proposed. Pic via Google Maps.
Land west of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, where 60 homes are proposed. Pic via Google Maps.

It said: “In conclusion, proposals at Brenda Road will form a very high quality and sustainable development proposal.

“The site offers good opportunities for the creation of a distinctive residential neighbourhood set within an attractive contextual setting of open space and landscape.

“It is important that new high quality housing is provided for the existing and new employees associated with economic growth.”

Planning documents add the development would provide “long-lasting environmental and social benefits to the area” and include “low carbon technologies in line with building regulations”.

Vehicles would enter the estate off Brenda Road, with an existing access point already in place serving the former industrial buildings at the site.

The proposed development is to the south of the planned new free school for children and young people with social and emotional mental health needs (SEMH).

A decision is expected to be made on the latest proposals in February 2024

To comment on the application, visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0237.

